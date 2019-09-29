Hundreds gathered Saturday, September 28, at Rose Rudman Park in Tyler for the "out of the darkness" walk.

Suicide can be difficult to talk about, many even find it to be a taboo subject but today's walk aims to raise awareness.

"It's a really good sign to see so many people because it shows me that we're talking about it more, it's not something that's in the dark," co-chair for the out of the darkness walk, Brittney Nichols, said.

According to Nichols, Northeast Texas has a 43% higher suicide rate compared to the rest of the state.

"There are many, many people that suicide touches many lives, families, mothers, dads, grandparents, cousins, brothers, sisters, suicide touches so many lives," said Melissa Norris, a participant who lost her son to suicide.

The walk also aimed to show support to those affected by suicide.

"Whether they have personally struggled with suicide, or they have a relative or loved one who struggles or they have lost someone who has struggled with suicide. They're not alone," Nichols said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicide thought, here are local resources that you can reach.