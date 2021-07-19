Teen dies in weekend drowning at Lake O' the Pines

The teen, who is not from Jefferson, was visiting relatives at their Pine Harbor home when they found him in the water at about 11:30 a.m.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A 16-year-old boy drowned this past weekend at Lake O’ the Pines, Marion County Sheriff David Capps said Monday.

Game wardens stationed in Marion County along with sheriff’s deputies responded to the reported drowning Saturday at the lake, according to Capps. Game wardens believe the teen might have hit his head.

“On arrival, the body of a 16-year-old male had already been located and removed from the water,” Capps said. “The victim was pronounced dead by the justice of the peace, and his body has been sent for an autopsy."

