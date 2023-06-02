Outdoor wear, equipment brand to open store location in Tyler

According to 5.11 Tactical's website, the brand is pioneering and purpose-driven and dedicated to making purpose-built gear.

TYLER, Texas — A brand that specializes in outdoor wear and equipment is set to open a new store near the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler.

The company 5.11 Tactical applied and was approved for a remodel renovation permit at 4801 South Broadway Ave. Suite 102A, according to city website records.

The new location is set to be between Home Goods and Party City next to the Tyler mall.

According to 5.11 Tactical's website, the brand is pioneering and purpose-driven and dedicated to making purpose-built gear. The website states the brand is currently sold at Academy Sports and Outdoors in Tyler.