Outdoor workers find ways to stay cool in the Texas heat

Outdoor workers drink more water and take adequate breaks to cool down from working in the sun.

TYLER, Texas — The Texas heat can be a pain for the few minutes we have to be out in it. But, what about those who work in the heat, day after day?

Juan Felipe Ramirez, a crew leader for LabCorp Electric, has been working in the heat as an electrician for more than 20 years. He knows the challenges electric workers go through while working in high temperatures.

"Over the years, it's getting hotter and hotter," Ramirez said. "We're doing the wiring in the home, and sometimes it requires us to get inside the roof. The moisture gets really bad because we don't have any ventilation inside the home, so it gets pretty hot."

Ramirez has also experienced the dangerous effects working in the heat can have on your body.

"The first time I had almost heatstroke, I was up in the attic, running some wires and I fell down in the attic because I got too hot," Ramirez said.

From that scary experience, Ramirez learned hydration is vital. He ensures every one of his coworkers stays hydrated and takes adequate breaks to cool down.

"We finish a 40-pack of water for all the guys," Ramirez said. "It's a lot of water that we drink. We also drink a 12-pack of Gatorade to get those electrolytes going."

Another person who works in the heat is the owner of a Grapeland Watermelon Stand, Juan Perez.

"I'm an outdoors person and I love the heat," Perez said. "My only concern sometimes is my customers so somebody shows up to look at the Watermelon stand, we give them water to go with it."

Since Perez opened his watermelon stand last week, he's quickly become recognizable.

"It feels good when a customer comes by and then gets to watermelon from me and the next day they come back and they say your watermelons are the best," Perez said.

Perez is also making sure to keep himself hydrated and out of the sun's rays by staying in the shade while also donating the fruits of his labor.

"We give back to the homeless and the people that need it," Perez said. "I've been blessed and think it's time to give back to the community."