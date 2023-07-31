LIST: Back-to-school events offering free supplies across East Texas

Below is a list of events parents can attend with their children to receive free school supplies before the new school year begins.

The new school year is around the corner and there are back-to-school events popping up across East Texas.

Community organizations and businesses are hosting back-to-school events to help ease families' financial burdens by providing free school supplies.

Below is a list of back-to-school events:

Friday, July 21

1 to 4 p.m. at 1901 N. Stallings Dr. Suite 6 Nacogdoches

Free school supplies, free food and bouncy house fun

Saturday, July 22

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jerry's Temple Church 831 West Selman

Vendors will give out supplies, there will be a bounce house and game truck for kids

West Loop 281 Church of Christ Longview

Free supplies and backpacks

Friday, July 28

10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Open Arms of Love Fellowship 2026 E. Front St.

There will be free services and supplies for students in elementary to high school.

Saturday, July 29

10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Open Arms of Love Fellowship 2026 E. Front St.

There will be free services and supplies for students in elementary to high school.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

2 to 6 p.m. at 124 W. Duval, Troup

Free school supploes, vendors, and lots of fun.

Thursday, Aug. 3

4:30 to 7 p.m. at W.T. Brookshire Conference Center & Rose Garden Center

Students must be present to receive free supplies

Saturday, Aug. 5

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The ROC, First Baptist Church of Longview 212 E. South Street

Supplies Include: Grade Appropriate Backpack with Supplies, 1 Uniform Shirt (LISD only), and 1 Pair of Shoes

Bring your children to receive free haircuts, vision screenings, and dental screenings

Bring driver's license or government issued ID, proof of school enrollment for each child, report cards or school schedule

In-Person Registration is on Aug. 5 from 8am- until supplies last





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Annex of the Broad St. Church of Christ 440 West Broad St. Mineola

11 a.m.1 to p.m. 1420 S. Main St. Ste D16

2 to 4 p.m. at Tyler Broadway Mall (Center Court)

Photo booth, face painting, balloon twisters, chalk art, and more!

Tru-Vine Brewery Tyler (More details coming soon)

Saturday, Aug. 12

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church Student Center Building

1,500 Backpacks with school supplies will be distributed

Organized by Texas Children’s Health Plan, Green Acres Baptist Church Español and Fuzion Radio

10 a.m. at Maude Cobb Convention Center

Over 50 vendor booths and food trucks

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Longview Mall

Free school supploes and community resources

Donations are being collected through July 31, 2023

1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Nacogdoches Public Library

Meet author, Xavier Garza, book reading, free supplies

Sunday, Aug. 13

2 to 5 p.m. at REACH Center Lindale

Seminar teaches youth when it is appropriate to use violence to protect themselves and how to do so effectively.

Monday, Aug. 21

8 p.m. at The University of Texas at Tyler

Student concert featuring Chandler Pearson