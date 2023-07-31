LIST: Back-to-school events offering free supplies across East Texas

TEXAS, USA — Editor's Note: The video above aired originally on July 12, 2023.
The new school year is around the corner and there are back-to-school events popping up across East Texas.
Community organizations and businesses are hosting back-to-school events to help ease families' financial burdens by providing free school supplies.
Below is a list of back-to-school events:
Friday, July 21
- 1 to 4 p.m. at 1901 N. Stallings Dr. Suite 6 Nacogdoches
- Free school supplies, free food and bouncy house fun
Saturday, July 22
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jerry's Temple Church 831 West Selman
- Vendors will give out supplies, there will be a bounce house and game truck for kids
- West Loop 281 Church of Christ Longview
- Free supplies and backpacks
Friday, July 28
- 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Open Arms of Love Fellowship 2026 E. Front St.
- There will be free services and supplies for students in elementary to high school.
Saturday, July 29
- 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Open Arms of Love Fellowship 2026 E. Front St.
- There will be free services and supplies for students in elementary to high school.
Tuesday, Aug. 1
- 2 to 6 p.m. at 124 W. Duval, Troup
- Free school supploes, vendors, and lots of fun.
Thursday, Aug. 3
- 4:30 to 7 p.m. at W.T. Brookshire Conference Center & Rose Garden Center
- Students must be present to receive free supplies
Saturday, Aug. 5
- 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The ROC, First Baptist Church of Longview 212 E. South Street
- Supplies Include: Grade Appropriate Backpack with Supplies, 1 Uniform Shirt (LISD only), and 1 Pair of Shoes
- Bring your children to receive free haircuts, vision screenings, and dental screenings
- Bring driver's license or government issued ID, proof of school enrollment for each child, report cards or school schedule
- In-Person Registration is on Aug. 5 from 8am- until supplies last
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Annex of the Broad St. Church of Christ 440 West Broad St. Mineola
- 11 a.m.1 to p.m. 1420 S. Main St. Ste D16
- 2 to 4 p.m. at Tyler Broadway Mall (Center Court)
- Photo booth, face painting, balloon twisters, chalk art, and more!
- Tru-Vine Brewery Tyler (More details coming soon)
Saturday, Aug. 12
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church Student Center Building
- 1,500 Backpacks with school supplies will be distributed
- Organized by Texas Children’s Health Plan, Green Acres Baptist Church Español and Fuzion Radio
- 10 a.m. at Maude Cobb Convention Center
- Over 50 vendor booths and food trucks
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Longview Mall
- Free school supploes and community resources
- Donations are being collected through July 31, 2023
- 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Nacogdoches Public Library
- Meet author, Xavier Garza, book reading, free supplies
Sunday, Aug. 13
- 2 to 5 p.m. at REACH Center Lindale
- Seminar teaches youth when it is appropriate to use violence to protect themselves and how to do so effectively.
Monday, Aug. 21
- 8 p.m. at The University of Texas at Tyler
- Student concert featuring Chandler Pearson