Back To School

LIST: Back-to-school events offering free supplies across East Texas

Below is a list of events parents can attend with their children to receive free school supplies before the new school year begins.

TEXAS, USA — Editor's Note: The video above aired originally on July 12, 2023.

The new school year is around the corner and there are back-to-school events popping up across East Texas.

Community organizations and businesses are hosting back-to-school events to help ease families' financial burdens by providing free school supplies.

Below is a list of back-to-school events:

Friday, July 21

Back-To-School Drive

  • 1 to 4 p.m. at 1901 N. Stallings Dr. Suite 6 Nacogdoches
  • Free school supplies, free food and bouncy house fun

Saturday, July 22

Back-to-School Fun

  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jerry's Temple Church 831 West Selman
  • Vendors will give out supplies, there will be a bounce house and game truck for kids

Backpack Giveaway

  • West Loop 281 Church of Christ Longview
  • Free supplies and backpacks

Friday, July 28

Back-to-School Event Giveaway

  • 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Open Arms of Love Fellowship 2026 E. Front St. 
  • There will be free services and supplies for students in elementary to high school.

Saturday, July 29

Back-to-School Event Giveaway

  • 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Open Arms of Love Fellowship 2026 E. Front St. 
  • There will be free services and supplies for students in elementary to high school.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Back to School Bash

  • 2 to 6 p.m. at 124 W. Duval, Troup 
  • Free school supploes, vendors, and lots of fun.

Thursday, Aug. 3

10 th Annual School is Cool

  • 4:30 to 7 p.m. at W.T. Brookshire Conference Center & Rose Garden Center
  • Students must be present to receive free supplies

Saturday, Aug. 5

School Supply Train

  • 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The ROC, First Baptist Church of Longview 212 E. South Street
  • Supplies Include: Grade Appropriate Backpack with Supplies, 1 Uniform Shirt (LISD only), and 1 Pair of Shoes
  • Bring your children to receive free haircuts, vision screenings, and dental screenings
  • Bring driver's license or government issued ID, proof of school enrollment for each child, report cards or school schedule
  • In-Person Registration is on Aug. 5 from 8am- until supplies last

Back-To-School Clothing Give Away

  • 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Annex of the Broad St. Church of Christ 440 West Broad St. Mineola

Big Mama's Love Arc 3rd Annual Back-To-School Giveaway

  • 11 a.m.1 to p.m. 1420 S. Main St. Ste D16

Back-to-School Bash

  • 2 to 4 p.m. at Tyler Broadway Mall (Center Court)
  • Photo booth, face painting, balloon twisters, chalk art, and more!

Texas Back to School Hot-Rot Show

  • Tru-Vine Brewery Tyler (More details coming soon)

Saturday, Aug. 12

The Back-To-School Fair 

  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church Student Center Building
  • 1,500 Backpacks with school supplies will be distributed
  • Organized by Texas Children’s Health Plan, Green Acres Baptist Church Español and Fuzion Radio

Kidz Bizniz "Back to School" Expo

  • 10 a.m. at Maude Cobb Convention Center
  • Over 50 vendor booths and food trucks

The Back-To-School Supply Drive & Resource Fair

  • 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Longview Mall
  • Free school supploes and community resources
  • Donations are being collected through July 31, 2023

Nac Back to School Bash/Meet the Author

  • 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Nacogdoches Public Library
  • Meet author, Xavier Garza, book reading, free supplies

Sunday, Aug. 13

Back to School Youth Self-Defense Seminar

  • 2 to 5 p.m. at REACH Center Lindale
  • Seminar teaches youth when it is appropriate to use violence to protect themselves and how to do so effectively.

Monday, Aug. 21

UT Tyler Back to School Bash

  • 8 p.m. at The University of Texas at Tyler
  • Student concert featuring Chandler Pearson





