TYLER, Texas — As students return to school, nutrition experts are urging parents to make sure their kids are eating healthy throughout the day.

UT Health dietitian Natalie Roberts says a routine of healthy eating can have major benefits through the year and in life.

“If you can teach them quick ways to prepare their own lunches, if your kids are old enough to do their own lunches and make them, that's all the more benefit they're going to have as an adult to help prepare meals," Roberts said.

First, it starts with a healthy breakfast with fruits to give them positive energy before going to school.

“They're going to need snacks during the day because they get hungry," Roberts said. “These are great portable fruits: Banana, the little Halo oranges, the peaches.”

When it comes picking lunches, Roberts says it is important to understand your child's dietary needs so you can make sure they are eating a well-rounded meal during lunch.

“Think about the whole package of making sure you get all the different fruit groups from the plate," Roberts said. "So you've got fruits, vegetables, whole grains, you've got dairy with calcium and protein and vitamin D.”

To ensure you know exactly what your feeding your child, Roberts recommends checking the box's nutritional information to make sure they are getting the best possible nutrition.

Roberts says eating healthy may also save parents money at the grocery store if they know what to buy.

“If you purchase things that are in season, your fruits and vegetables that are in season, they're going to cost less," Roberts said. "You can always get fruits that are frozen, and they're just as good as getting the fresh ones.”

Even if you plan to get school lunches, Roberts says parents should still encourage their kids to choose healthy options in the cafeteria.

However, your child does not to eat exclusively healthy. Roberts says it is okay to cheat sometimes if you balance it with a healthy diet.

“It's encouraging kids to eat, drink their [...] vegetables. So if you can do that with a little bit of French dip, or a little bit of chocolate in their mouth, then go for it,” Roberts said.

Roberts says if you want more tips on designed a healthy diet for your child, visit EatRight.org.

