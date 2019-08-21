TYLER, Texas — Sleeping in is no longer an option for kids returning to classes. Waking up early to get ready for school will be part of the routine again. For some, it is harder to get into that routine than others.

“This first week of school, it's it's hard to get back on that pattern,” Dr. Daniel Obesso, a sleep physician with Christus Mother Frances, said.

Dr. Obesso has studied how people sleep for the past 10 years. He says there is a reason it can be so hard to get back into the swing of things.

“Over the summer, they get off their normal pattern," Dr. Obesso said. "So they they tend to go to bed a little bit later, they tend to wake up a little bit later and then they're trying to switch back all of a sudden. It's really hard for kids to do that.”

Dr. Obesso says it is also hard to get some good R.E.M, which is considered deep sleep, when you spend time on looking at a screen before bed.

“Screens produce a blue light. That blue light that comes from screens actually stops the hormones that make us sleepy,” Dr. Obesso explained. “That screen time really delays that from happening [and] our body doesn't want to go to sleep, and it keeps us up later.”

Dr. Obesso also recommends keeping the screens out of the bedroom to encourage a good night’s rest and keep children focused during the school day.

“It's a good tip for parents too," Dr. Obesso said. "So make it equal and all the parents or the whole family leave all their cell phones in one place. [It] keeps everybody honest.”

The amount of sleep needed varies depending on the age.

"Your elementary school student should be getting somewhere between 10 and 12 hours,” Dr. Obesso advised. "Our middle school students should be getting 8 to 11 hours and then your high school students should be getting at least 8 to 10 hours of sleep."

As for adults, Dr. Obesso says you should be getting at least 8 hours of sleep.

"If you notice your child is increasingly sleepy or their grades start to suffer after the change of schedule, then it may be time to seek medical attention," Dr. Obesso explained.

Dr. Obesso says your body takes about two weeks to adapt to a new sleep patter.