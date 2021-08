This USDA waiver will only be a one-year program and households will need to apply for meal benefits for the 2022-23 school year.

BIG SANDY, Texas — Big Sandy Independent School District will be operating under a USDA waiver for the 2021-2022 school year.

Under this waiver, every child in the district will receive free breakfast and free lunch meal benefits for the entire 2021-2022 school year. Parents/and or guardians do not need to apply for these benefits.

This USDA waiver will only be a one-year program and households will need to apply for meal benefits for the 2022-2023 school year.