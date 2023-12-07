Longview ministry gearing up for huge back to school giveaway with more than 600 backpacks

New Beginnings Faith Ministry is giving away backpacks full of school supplies, free clothes, shoes, furniture and even home appliances.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Families are already preparing their kids for the new school year by purchasing school supplies and clothes but the bill for these items can rack up fast.

The New Beginnings Faith Ministry in Longview continues to make it their mission to ensure every child goes to school with everything needed at no cost.

As of Wednesday, over 600 backpacks are ready to be filled with school supplies and given away to students across East Texas.

"That's our terminology, being on level playing around," said senior pastor of NBFM Tony Lewis. "We want the kids to be able to go to school and don't worry about looking over and (saying) 'Johnny got this,' or look over and 'Sally got this.' They will have the same thing too, so we packed (backpacks) with everything."

Church member Dainaka Leach has been assisting in the back to school giveaway for 23 years, since the congregation has been active. She said the free supplies will also be extended to local school districts to aid teachers as well.

"We're sponsoring schools this year like Forest Park Middle, the Montessori School, Bramlette Elementary and a few others," Leach said. "I'm grateful to be a part of this because it's teaching my daughter to always give back and think of somebody else."

Leach said it’s been a blessing seeing the impact the church has in the community. From seeing the smiles on kids faces to the relief on parents faces as well.

"There's a lot of people that don't have the funds and the means to start school," Leach said. "Some people I know wait two weeks later to try to get supplies because they don't have the money, but when you come to New Beginnings you're getting the full deal."

The last day parents can pre-register for the event is July 15. Lewis said parents can stop by the church with their children and will receive proof of registration for the event on August 5.

"I guarantee we got what you need," Lewis said. "You won't know it until you come out and see it for yourself. Sometimes you just got to see (it) for yourself."

If a parent is not able to stop by this Saturday to pre-register, your family can stand in line on the day of the event starting at 10 a.m. to receive school supplies, Lewis explained.