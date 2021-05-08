Recap: Free school supply drive through

The 8th annual event gave away 2,000 backpacks in 90 minutes.

TYLER, Texas — Families showed up in droves at Fun Forest Park in Tyler for the 8th annual School is Cool back to school giveaway.

“We like to call our backpacks a starter kit. All of the fundamentals no matter what grade level they’re in, they’ll have these foundation school supplies in order to start out school on the right foot," said one of the organizers Latoya Young.

She described the ways her team hopes to make school supplies more accessible to all families.

“We have so many kids in need in Smith County and we’re reaching a small amount of that population, but there’s so much more we can do if we do it together," she said.

More than 1,000 cars lined up to take home one of 2,000 backpacks and other free school supplies from various partners.

Jacqueline Lee Love Harper was the very first person in line.

"The sooner you get here, the sooner you get your stuff, the sooner I can go. I’m 67 years old. I don’t want to be out here all day in this heat," she said.

As she sat in line for more than three hours, Harper had to get creative to stay cool when her AC system broke,

“My air quit working," she said. "So I’ve got some home made air.”

The Tyler Junior College football team lent many helping hands in the drive that hit home for some players who saw themselves in the kids they were helping.

One player said, “It feels good to give back to the community. I know what it feels like to not have any equipment for school so it feels good to give back to the little ones that need it.”