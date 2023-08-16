Parents express concerns over teacher shortage, class format changes at Spring Hill ISD

After enrolling high school students into online classes due to staffing shortage, parents voiced their frustration during a special school board meeting.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONGVIEW, Texas — As students across East Texas continue to gear up for their first day of school, one district in Longview said a shortage of teachers is impacting their curriculum this year.

Parents of Spring Hill ISD received a notice right before classes start on Tuesday that multiple high school courses will be moved to an online format. A special meeting was called where up to four parents voiced their concerns like how the school will not have certain Advanced Placement classes.

An email was sent to parents by the administration stating due to a teacher shortage not all positions have been filled and that some courses will be taught online. Some parents in attendance say they did not receive the email and came to the meeting to find answers.

The email also said that this course of action has been approved by the Texas Education Agency and meets state requirements. The courses will be delivered virtually, and each classroom will have an instructional monitor to manage the course and track student progress.

The following classes will be moved to a digital format: Honors English I, English II, English III, integrated physics and chemistry, chemistry, anatomy and physiology and forensics.

As a solution the school board looked into their partnering program for dual credit classes through Kilgore College, but several parents say they don't believe this was the right alternative.

"I'm not happy that we lost AP Chemistry and I'm not happy that we lost AP English III," said Kristen Croom, a mother of a Spring Hill High School student. "My daughter is a cheerleader and she's not able to participate in the dual credit classes. She's going to take an alternative class. So if we're going to go that route, I'm encouraging the board to look at what our plan is for next year."

The special meeting was at capacity when it came to parents showing up to express their concerns. Bradley and Julie Diggins are also disappointed that their high school student will not be able to take AP courses this school year.

"I just don't think that the dual credit carries the same weight that that an AP class does," Bradley Diggins said. "We're concerned with the academic direction that Spring Hill has gone, not having some AP classes available for some of our high-achieving students."

As a mother of two SHISD students, Amber Preston spoke during the public forum of the meeting and said the email's statement was an excuse for the school not finding teachers to hire or retain.

"If you speak with Pine Tree ISD, if you speak with Longview ISD, if you speak with White Oak ISD they're all fully staffed," Preston said. "We aren't because of the atmosphere intense difficult working environment."

Preston and her husband were also called into a level three parent grievance hearing about concerns of bullying among not just students but between staff members like teachers as well.

"I don't want to be that mom that's just kind of complaining because kids aren't always nice to each other," Preston said. "And that's OK but there's a difference between disagreements and bullying. When you have staff involved, and when you start dealing with an entire atmosphere that just really is unhealthy and really very negative and stressful. It's not conducive to a learning environment."

Every parent who voiced their concern said they just want their school’s administration to meet their standards.

"We're thankful that they're allowing us to come in and welcome public comment," Bradley Diggins said. "We have to advocate for our kids."

Preston said she didn't come to the meeting to be negative toward the school.

"I really just want them to live up to what they can be or what they were," Preston said. "I want to be proud of being a panther. That's it."