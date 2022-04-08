Backpack drive giveaway to benefit students in Rusk County

The Henderson Civic Center will give away school supplies to Rusk County residents at 8 a.m. this Friday.

HENDERSON, Texas — The program is open to all kids in Rusk County from Pre-K through 12th grade. This giveaway started 37 years ago in 1985 to help students, and combat the drug problem in Yates Park.

"During the summertime the kids would run to the park to play," said Betty Jean Elder, founder of Yates Parks Project. "And when they got to the park drug dealers were attacking them."

Elder continues to make a difference in kids lives by feeding them in the summer, and giving them free schools supplies. Trying to offset the problems inflation is having on families.

"People are in dire need for help," Elder said. "They are crying out for school clothes, school shoes, school supplies and parents do not have it."

The stuffed backpacks include multiple items like a roll of paper towels, composition books, construction paper, and more. These items will support a lot of students within the county.

"We have 70 backpacks for each grade," said Fay Terry, director of Rusk County Juvenile Probation. "Starting with Pre-K up [until] high school, they’re pretty nice backpacks too."

There are multiple backpacks with fun designs from Spiderman to dinosaurs.

"No kid left behind, we're hoping that we can service everyone that comes out tomorrow from 8 a.m. until the supplies are gone," Terrys said.