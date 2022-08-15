Tylerites gearing up for the upcoming school year

Some Tyler families went to the Broadway Square Mall to get last minute school items. They also offered some back-to-school advice.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Monday is the first day of school for Tyler ISD, and many families were out shopping this weekend for last minute items at the Broadway Square Mall.

"I just came to get some new shoes," said Myles Marshall, a Tyler resident. "Because I already got my stuff for school."

The mall was full of families gearing up for the new new semester.

"I’m going to ninth grade and I'm looking forward to playing football for Tyler Legacy High School," Marshall said. "I'm a receiver and defensive end. I hope we go undefeated or just have a good record."

Some students were a bit nervous being incoming freshmen.

"I don’t know where none of my classes and stuff are," said Rhianna Warthsawpullm, a Tyler ISD freshmen. "Imma get lost. We got schedules but the school is big."

Parents shopping at the mall are hopeful their kids have a great year.

"I'm just looking for them to just go in be familiar with the school and get to know everyone," said Billie Jones, a Tyler resident. "Just be on their best behavior because I know they will."

One mom Lena Blakemore, of Tyler, said she's already put three kids through school. This year she has four more to get ready, even after experiencing some struggles from inflating prices.

"Oh man, it's been hard because one, it's hot," Blakemore said. "Two, stuff has went up, but the school supplies we got that covered, but the clothes and stuff between four kids. It's a lot, but we got it done, finally."

Regardless, they all had some words of advice for everyone else starting classes.

"I want to say make sure you put your education first before you put these boys and all these girls first," said Shayla Dean, a Tyler ISD freshman. "Put your education first."

Warthsawpullm added students shouldn't waste their time on things that aren’t necessary.