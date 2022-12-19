Salvation Army asking for locals to volunteer so they can meet holidays goal

The annual Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s primary fundraiser of the year. Every dollar donated supports programs that make a difference in the lives of people year round in Tyler.

“This has been a challenging year for many individuals and families in our community with many people living paycheck to paycheck in this economy,” said Capt. Jeremy Walker of The Salvation Army. “We continue to see increased need from those who have been affected by the pandemic and loss of jobs. The Red Kettle Campaign is falling significantly behind as we work toward our 2022 kettle goal of $385,000."