CJ has been praying for two years to find a loving family. And he's not the only one.

DALLAS — If a smile is the beginning of love, then tonight's Wednesday's Child,10-year-old CJ, is spreading love everywhere he goes!

"I'm kind and I'm loving, and I can do anything in my life to fulfill my purpose," he said confidently.

CJ wants to play left tackle in the NFL one day. He says when he makes his millions, he is going to make sure to help homeless people.

"He's very loveable. He's very kind. He will give you anything. You ask. He'll share it,” said Kennetta Harrison, CJ's CPS caseworker.

"She's really awesome and she's loving. She gives me love and is sort of like a mom to me," said CJ.

Harrison treats CJ like her own child, and it means everything to him. During the interview, he faced her and told her what she meant to him.

"Ms. Kennetta, you're like my mother. You're kind and loving, and I like that you'll give me anything. I just have to be good for you," he told her, as Harrison wiped away tears.

CJ knows how to make you feel special. When asked if he felt loved, he said our WFAA news crew had shown him love.

Like we said, this child knows how to make you feel special. His prayer for two years has been that someone will see just how special he is.

"I want any kind of family. As long as they give me love, I'm good," he said. "I want to be in a place where I have a family who loves me."

CJ really means it when he says he would be happy with any family. He wants parents who will show him love through the good and the bad. He longs to feel that security.

CJ has a tender heart and would love nothing more than to slide into the hearts of loving parents who will adopt him.

"I want him out of the system," said Harrison.

Until CJ's adopted, she continues to fight for him.

"He is my son. Until I'm able to get him to his forever family, he’s my son. I take care of him. I watch over him. I do what is needed for him."

As long as he knows he's loved, CJ will welcome any family into his life with a smile!

For more information on how to adopt CJ, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov. Please remember to include CJ's name within the subject line.

If you're not licensed, please visit adoptchildren.org to find out more information on how to become licensed to foster and/or adopt or contact LaQueena Warren at 817-304-1272.