He’s battled for the ones he loves. Now Wednesday’s Child, 16-year-old Preston just wants parents to love him forever

"God has given me strength when I've needed it," Preston said, adding that he had many traumatizing moments in his childhood.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — He's kind, brave and wants a father to teach him something very specific.

DIY Guys, you'll want to hear this one!

We're talking about 16-year-old Preston. He's going to turn his pain into purpose one day. He is today's Wednesday's Child.

Preston says when he wakes up in the morning, he thinks about others and how he can make their day better. His advocates say he has a big heart.

"I'm very kind. I can do what is asked of me on the first try. I love people. People enjoy talking to me," he said with a smile.

Preston grew up brave. He had to.

"God has given me strength when I've needed it," he said, adding that he had many traumatizing moments in his childhood.

Since he was little, Preston says he would battle for everyone he loved, even when they wouldn't battle for him.

"I don't know how to put in a good way. I just... When I was little, I had no one thinking for me, so I just decided I was going to think of other people. So instead of someone being a hero for me, I can be a hero for someone else," he said.

Preston has been in foster care a year and a half. Although he feels he was crowned with courage at birth, he needs the protection of parents.

"I want a mom to treat me with respect and not leave me anywhere. What I want from a dad is for him to be kind, loving and understanding."

And for all of you DIY guys who have been searching for your perfect shop buddy, guess what? Preston's been searching for you too.

He wants a dad to teach him something very specific.

"How to weld. I know it seems weird but I really want to learn how to weld," he said, smiling big.

Like a good welder, that fire within Preston drives him. He says this is how he is going to turn his pain into purpose.

"Well, I want to be a firefighter."

One day he will serve his community the way his case worker has poured into him.

"I love her. She's an awesome person. Even though I don't' show it all the time. Thank you."

He then got up and hugged his caseworker, who wiped away tears.

As usual, Preston turned a moment about him into an opportunity to praise someone else.

Imagine the kind of heart he'll give to his forever family.

For more information on how to adopt Preston, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov. Please remember to include Preston's names within the subject line.