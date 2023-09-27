Wednesday’s Child 9-year-old Kamyri is so unforgettable in every way -- he simply stays in your heart.

IRVING, Texas — He's got jokes, a lot of energy and a beautiful smile. But most of all, Wednesday’s Child 9-year-old Kamyri is so unforgettable in every way -- he simply stays in your heart.

When you hang out with Kamyri, it's high-flying fun! WFAA met up with him and his advocates at Ground Control Trampoline Park in Irving. He thoroughly enjoyed the slides, trampolines and going down the zip line.

Kamyri is active and funny. He loves to tell jokes. His personal favorites are the "knock-knock" jokes.

Here's one of his favorites:

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

I am.

I am who?

You don’t know who you are?

Kamyri told this joke and laughed, heartedly. His million-dollar smile makes everyone happy.

"Something that makes me happy is having fun, like where I'm at now," he said.

Kamyri has been in foster care since 2018, trying to balance life on his own.

"I want to be adopted because I'm tired of being in foster care," he said hopefully.

He needs wonderful parents to do all the things attentive parents do for their children: help him with school, his behaviors, to help him grow, to feed him, put a roof over his head and to love him.

WFAA asked Kamyri what makes him feel special.

"I feel special when I'm loved," he said.

Enough said. Kamyri wants his shot at a forever family.

"I deserve a loving home, because I need one," he said honestly.

This sweet child is ready for lots of hugs, happiness and a home filled with love.