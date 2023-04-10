'We don't want to age out of CPS': This brother and sister wish to be adopted by a forever family

"If I could get anything out of this it would be for us to be together forever and ever," Aiden said.

DALLAS — Wednesday’s Child Aiden is celebrating his 15th birthday. Both he and his sister have one birthday wish – to be adopted.

Aiden and his 9-year-old sister Serah are happy to celebrate with each other. When asked what his sister meant to him during an adventure at Pinstack in Irving, Aiden replied, “A lot. [She means] So much to me. She’s my closest person I’ve ever had.”

"I like when he hugs me, because it brings more love to our relationship," responded Serah.

Serah and Aiden are multi-talented.

"My favorite subject is writing," said Serah.

She's an aspiring author and dancer.

"I do TikTok dances," she said smiling.

Her big brother Aiden is also excited about his special talents that he hopes to turn into a promising career one day.

"I want to become a basketball player, or a journalist, or a real estate agent or even a therapist. If I could do all of that, I would be really happy," he said about his ambitious dreams.

This is how Serah and Aiden like to roll. They both have big dreams and aspirations that they want to achieve while encouraging one another along the way.

"We love each other and also like to have fun with each other," said Serah.

Each other is all they have left, so moments spent with one another are everything.

"We don't want to age out of CPS. We want to build a family for the rest of our lives," said Aiden.

The right family for Aiden is one that will accept him for who he is.

"I can be a teenager, but I can also be fair, and I can be respectful and when the time comes, I will always show up for my family," he said.

Serah said she wants parents who will help her express her feelings.

"I also like a family that cares about me and Aiden, and that they'll be able to love us equally and all the other people in the house," she said.

On this special day, Aiden has a birthday wish. Keep in mind, he's 15 and getting close to aging out of foster care at age 18. He didn't ask for a thing. Aiden asked for a chance. A chance to be someone's son and a chance for his little sister to be someone's daughter.

"A family," he said. "If I could get anything out of this it would be for us to be together forever and ever."