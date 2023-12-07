Kendrick thrives when someone makes the time for him.

DALLAS — If you're a parent, you know the importance of one-on-one time.

The little boy you're about to meet needs this kind of attention.

Kendrick thrives when someone makes the time for him. He is tonight's Wednesday's Child.

During our special adventure to Pure Swing Golf in Dallas, the 10-year-old found himself in the perfect scenario. He got one-on-one attention from founder Anthony Broussard.

"He didn't have to do that," said Kendrick.

Kendrick needs people to invest in him, and he's willing to do the same. He makes people feel warm and loved.

During the taping, Broussard presented Kendrick with his own set of golf clubs, and Kendrick was ecstatic.

He told us the whole experience made him happy.

"Just being here with Mr. Anthony and everybody coming here and me having fun felt good," he said.

Mr. Anthony really lifted Kendrick's spirits by teaching him all about golf.

"He taught me about my form and how to swing [the club]," he said.

Of all the lessons Kendrick learned today, the biggest one had nothing to do with golf -- it was about kindness.

Kendrick said Mr. Anthony didn't have to make time for him, but he did.

"Because he wants me to get a home," he said.

Kendrick is very intuitive and knows when people have good intentions. He wants a family filled with love to adopt him.

When we asked him the kind of family he wants, his answer was simple: "A good family."

If that family likes cats, even better. Kendrick listed all the cats he enjoys learning about: "Leopard, a jaguar and a snow leopard."

Although Kendrick felt a little sad today, we cheered each other up and he promised me that he'll lean on the angels around him to help him find his forever family.

You're an amazing kid, Kendrick. Thank you for making us smile and especially for being you!

For more information on how to adopt Kendrick, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov