‘They are sweethearts’| This brother and sister duo would love to be adopted by a family after spending 3 years in foster care

DALLAS — Who's ready for another party this week? Today's Wednesday's Child features a brother and a sister who had a blast with WFAA at Kid's Camp, celebrating a special birthday.

But most importantly, WFAA hopes to one day celebrate an adoptive family for Kamari and Kiara.

There's nothing better than a Kid's Camp with the Mickey Mouse Club!

"I was enjoying Mickey's Birthday!" said Kamari.

"I like how he (Mickey) does the dance party!" said Kiara.

In celebration of Mickey's 95th birthday later this year, 10-year-old Kamari and 6-year-old Kiara were ready to party!

"I like dancing," said Kamari.

"I like to take pictures with Kamari, and I have fun with my brother," said Kiara.

Kamari and Kiara's Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) has known them for nearly three years. That's the entire time they've been in foster care.

"They're just normal kids. They like to be rowdy. They love the outdoors. They are sweethearts," said Carrie Stauffer.

Kiara is bubbly, sweet and a total girly-girl. When asked about her pretty hair, she yelled out "It's so cute!"

Kamari is also sweet, energetic and uses his special kindness powers to help others, just like his superhero does.

"My favorite superhero is Spiderman," he said.

These children need adoptive parents who are patient, structured and fiercely protective.

"They need a very warm, supportive and encouraging family who will take enough time to get to know them and understand they have a lot of trauma in their life," said Stauffer.

"I love you," said Kiara as she leaned into her brother.

They are bonded and love each other the way all siblings do. They play, fight, tease each other, and then play and fight some more.

"I love my sister too!” said Kamari with a big smile after teasing that he didn't.

Kamari and Kiara are adorable and waiting patiently for a loving family to scoop them up and love them forever!

For more information on how to adopt Kiara and Kamari, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov. Please remember to include their names within the subject line.

If you're not licensed, please visit adoptchildren.org to find out more information on how to become licensed to foster and/or adopt or contact LaQueena Warren at 817-304-1272.