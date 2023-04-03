Over 100 shots fired at northwest side apartment complex

Three people were taken in for questioning as police try to figure out what happened.

SAN ANTONIO — Three people were taken in to questioning after over 100 shots were fired at a northwest side apartment complex Friday night, officials say.

Around 9:45 p.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the Pearl Park Apartments for a shooting.

When police arrived, witnesses told them they saw a group of people arrive at the complexes and started trying to kick a door in. At some point, shots were fired between the residents inside and the group of people.

No one was hit by the over 100 rounds of gunfire, but police did take three people in for questioning.

