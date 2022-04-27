Over $2.8 million raised for nonprofits during annual East Texas Giving Day

“East Texas residents stepped in a big way,” said Kyle Penney, president of East Texas Communities Foundation.

TYLER, Texas — East Texans raised over $2.8 million for local nonprofits during the annual one-day East Texas Giving Day online fundraising effort.

According to the East Texas Communities Foundation, more than 5,600 donors gave $2,896,721 online on Tuesday in support of local nonprofits across 32 East Texas counties.

“East Texas residents stepped in a big way,” said Kyle Penney, president of East Texas Communities Foundation, which hosts the online event. “Nonprofit organizations spent countless hours getting the word out about the needs facing our region. Donors across East Texas responded generously to meet the call. It’s a community effort we can all be proud of.”

On the East Texas Giving Day website, donors were able to give to 295 participating charities and make donations starting at just $10.

Some nonprofits were able to receive matching donations through the generosity of people and nonprofit business partners who previously pledged funds to the charities they support.

Based on preliminary results, Northeast Texas Community College Foundation from Titus County raised $135,000. Two Smith County charities followed with Breckenridge Village of Tyler receiving $126,211, followed by Mentoring Alliance raising $104,389.