Tyler woman shares her journey of overcoming breast cancer

After 8 tough months of treatment, Ivette Zavarce is in remission and feeling great.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — She's a familiar voice for those in the Hispanic community who listen to the radio. Now, Ivette Zavarce is sharing her battle of overcoming breast cancer.

This is her testimony, "So I went to get my test on Feb. 28 not thinking I would get a diagnosis or anything wrong," Zavarce said.

Ivette went to her scheduled mammogram and they detected something suspicious in her right breast. She was called back by doctors for a sonogram, where they found a tumor.

"My first reaction was fear," Zavarce said. "After that I just wanted to – instead of freezing, I wanted to move on to see what was the next steps to take."

She decided to take the news in stride. And what brought her peace was the very place listeners hear her joyous voice -- Spanish Christian radio station Fuzion.

Inspiring people everyday is what she did for the last three years – reminding them of God’s promises.

"Those things that I was telling others, those were the things that helped me," Zavarce said. "I mean I felt at peace -- joy. It was weird to feel joy in a process like that but I felt joy."

And it was her faith in God and her support system that gave her the strength to be strong for herself and for others.

"God throughout this process took care of me since the beginning. Since that day that I took that appointment," Zavarce said.

And her co-workers supporting her as well.

"All my co-workers they were having the cap in their hair and they had one for me and they wore that throughout the whole day showing me support and that was beautiful," Zavarce said.

Ivette wants to show people that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

"I’m a testimony of that because I was able to in eight months fight that with God’s help and guidance," Zavarce said.