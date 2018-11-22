TYLER — The holidays can be magical, potentially creating lifelong memories of times spent with family and friends. But, for some older folks, those memories are the only things they have left which can make this a difficult time.

There are some people that are experiencing that right now and need support from those around them.

Evelyn Godden says, "Everything is treasured. It's all special. Everything's different. It's just being in the moment and enjoying what you had and enjoying what you have now."

For the second year, Evelyn Godden will spend the holidays without someone very close to her heart, her other half...her husband.

"Now, without my husband, no it's not the same. It's not traditional. The day before yesterday would've been our 62nd anniversary. I found this picture in with my Christmas cards from the past. It was our last Christmas. Immediately, my first instinct was I'm going to have a pity party today."

Down the hall from Godden's room at prestige estates and assisted living, liives married couple of 62-years... J.R and Mildred Chaney. They, too, have memories of holidays' past.

"We have had a rather large Christmas tree. I call it eclectic, because it's a jumble of things folks have given us through the years, different decorations,” said J.R Mildred, “It's a memory time, we think about folks we've known through the years who gave us some decorative thing."

The couple moved to Tyler just two months ago to be closer to their children. Before now, their home of 34 years was the family's holiday destination.

"They've always been to our house, but this year, our house is vacant. This is our home now," says J.R.

The Chaneys and Mrs. Godden all have memories of tender moments with loved ones, or of traditions they once hosted. But, with life has come changes, thankfully, though, they're surrounded by people who won't let their holidays be anything less than cheerful.

J. R says, "How do I stay jolly? I look at my wife (laughs)"

"Going out that door, it's family out there and in every way they lift you…and they support you in any manner they can." Said Evelyn.

So, on this thanksgiving eve, don't forget those who may need a little help this season to experience the joy.

