According to CBS19 crews on scene, the fire broke out around 1 a.m. on County Road 1139, near Lindsey Park.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Officials are investigating the cause of a an overnight house fire in Smith County.

While the fire has been extinguished, crews remained on scene through the night to check for hot spots.