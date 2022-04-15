Officials investigating overnight structure fire near PT Cole Park in Tyler

According to Tyler police, the fire broke just before 1 a.m. in the 900 block of Mockingbird Ln., near PT Cole Park.

TYLER, Texas — Officials are investigating an overnight structure fire in Tyler.

At this time, the TPD says the scene is clear and it's unknown if there were any injuries.

Currently, the East Texas area is under a low fire danger, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

"Fuels do not ignite readily from small firebrands although a more intense heat source, such as lightning, may start fires in duff or punky wood," the TFS says of a low fire danger rating. "Fires in open cured grasslands may burn freely a few hours after rain, but woods fires spread slowly by creeping or smoldering, and burn in irregular fingers. There is little danger of spotting."

The TFS updates a daily map of fire risks across the state based on weather forecasts.

"Fire danger consists of the various factors of fuels, weather, topography and risk combined to assess the daily fire potential on an area," the TFS said. "The most commonly accepted definition of fire danger is “the resultant descriptor of the combination of both constant and variable factors which affect the initiation, spread and difficulty of control of wildfires on an area.”

Rains County is currently the only East Texas county under a local burn ban.