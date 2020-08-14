Overton City Hall closed to public after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Overton City Hall will be closed until further notice.

OVERTON, Texas — Another City of Overton employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to City of Overton's Finance Director, Sherry Roberts.

All sorts of forms, applications, etc. will be placed at the City's front doors and on their website. If you pay your water bill in cash through the drop box, the City says the change you would normally receive back will be credited to your account.

The City says to refrain from using the intercom system to ask staff for a receipt of your cash payment.

There will be envelopes in a black mailbox for your payments or you can pay online. You may also pay your water bill over the phone.