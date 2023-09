Further information about the charges is not yet available.

OVERTON, Texas — The Overton High School principal was arrested Wednesday on an assault charge, jail records show.

Jeffery Daniel Hogg was charged with assault causing bodily injury, according to Rusk County Jail records. His bond was set at $2,000 bond and he has since been released.

Further information about the charges is not yet available.