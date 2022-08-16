Overton ISD adds full-time school resource officer for extra security

"We're fortunate to partner with the city of Overton," Overton ISD Superintendent Larry Calhoun said.

As Wednesday will be the first day of school for Overton ISD students, the district will also welcome a new full-time school resource officer to its campuses.

Overton police officer Chuck McDonald was announced as the district's school resource officer on the school Facebook page. McDonald has more than 26 years in law enforcement and experience for the position.

OISD Superintendent Larry Calhoun said McDonald will be stationed at the school throughout the academic year thanks to an interlocal agreement between Overton ISD and the city of Overton.

The City Council and school board approved the agreement in June.

Calhoun added having a full-time SRO gives OISD an added sense of security and safety for the community.

"His presence will provide an added level of security, and safety for our students and staff. Please welcome Officer McDonald to the Overton ISD family. It’s a great day to be a Mustang," the Facebook post read.

Overton Police Chief Bryan Pool was extremely helpful in assisting OISD to have a school resource officer, Calhoun said, noting response time will improve with McDonald on campus.