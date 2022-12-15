Overton ISD considers joining Texas Guardian Program

Overton ISD is the latest school district to contemplate adopting the state's Guardian Program.

OVERTON, Texas — Overton ISD is considering joining the Texas Guardian Program, which would allow district employees who have passed a series of requirements to be armed on campus.

The district is expected to vote on the measure in the coming months and has reached out to the community for input. Overton ISD recently announced its interest in the program on Facebook, providing a survey to get feedback.

“Ninety-five percent of responses were supportive of it,” Superintendent Larry Calhoun said about the survey. “There was overwhelming support, and the only comments were positive, even those that weren’t in support of it didn’t have any negative comments. It just wasn’t something they were comfortable with.”