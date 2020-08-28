Overton ISD employee tests positive for COVID-19

The employee was last present on the campus of Overton Elementary School on Wednesday.

OVERTON, Texas — Overton Independent School District has announced a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee was last present on the campus of Overton Elementary School on Wednesday. OISD will not release the name of the individual or details that may identify him or her.

The local health department has begun a case investigation and will contact any individuals determined to be in close contact with the infected individual.

At this time, however, OISD says the information they have does not lead them to believe any students were in close contact with the individual.