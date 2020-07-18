Overton ISD employee tests positive for COVID-19

If you were in the admin office from July 13-16, you may have had contact with the individual who contracted COVID-19 and should take appropriate precautions.

OVERTON, Texas — An Overton ISD administration office employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The district says the administrative offices will be closed until further notice and all admin employees will be working from home.

"The employee and all admin workers will be self-quarantined as appropriate and protocols for the return to work will be strictly," OISD said in a statement. "All necessary precautions will be taken to ensure the health and well being of everyone involved."

