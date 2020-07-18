Overton ISD employee tests positive for COVID-19

OVERTON, Texas — An Overton ISD administration office employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
The district says the administrative offices will be closed until further notice and all admin employees will be working from home.
"The employee and all admin workers will be self-quarantined as appropriate and protocols for the return to work will be strictly," OISD said in a statement. "All necessary precautions will be taken to ensure the health and well being of everyone involved."
If you were in the admin office from July 13-16, you may have had contact with the individual who contracted COVID-19 and should take appropriate precautions.
"OISD will continue to gather information from health experts and government agencies concerning the situation and will pass along all pertinent directives as they become available," said OISD. "OISD is not allowed to release names of specific employees and your patience and understanding in this matter is appreciated."