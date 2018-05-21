An Overton ISD student was arrested Monday morning after Overton High School principal, Cindy Bundrick was told of a possible threat made last week.

Bundrick was informed of the possible threat before school started Monday morning.

According to the district, the student in question was taken to the office when they got to school Monday.

They were questioned by school administrators and Overton Police Department officers. The student was arrested by the Overton Police Department and was never in class or around other students that day.

OISD administrators continued the investigation by talking to a number of students who were witnesses to the alleged threat and have confirmed that at no time was an OISD student or employee in danger in this situation.

The district said they take, "every incident or threat seriously and will continue to provide a safe and secure environment for our students," and that all actions they have taken, "were done so in an abundance of caution to protect OISD students and employees."

© 2018 KYTX