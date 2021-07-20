Boil water noice issued for Overton

Customers will be notified when the water is safe to drink again.

OVERTON, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued for the Overton Community Water System.

The notice was issued after a crack was in the City’s 6” distribution line on Helen Street and a 2” main line completely separated due to extremely high flow in the creek from the rain, a pressure loss has occurred in the distribution line, according to the city.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption.

Water should be brought to a vigorous boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Bottled water can also be purchased in lieu of boiling.