The crash happened Thursday in the 800 block of U.S. 259 Business in Kilgore.

KILGORE, Texas — An Overton man was killed in a rollover crash Thursday afternoon in Kilgore, according to police.

Emergency services responded to a 911 call for a one-vehicle crash at about 2:53 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of U.S. 259 Business in Kilgore.

When first responders arrived, one person was found on the road in the southbound traffic lane, police said.