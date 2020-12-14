Overton man killed after being ejected from vehicle during crash in Rusk County

The crash is under investigation.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following an overnight crash on Sunday in Rusk County,

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 12:15 a.m., troopers responded to a fatal crash on Farm-to-Market 1249, just east of Kilgore.

The preliminary crash report indicates the driver of an SUV was traveling west on FM 1249 when the driver veered to the left into the east lane then over-corrected to the right.

The vehicle slid off the roadway where it struck an electric pole and fence. The SUV rolled and ejected the driver.

The driver was identified as Dustin Craig Switzer, 25, of Overton. Switzer was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was was taken to a Kilgore funeral home.

