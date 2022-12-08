Overton Police Department traffic violation turned to drug bust

According to OPD Facebook, Overton Police Department stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

OVERTON, Texas — According to Overton Police Department Facebook, on Wednesday night, OPD stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation, and the suspect was driving with a suspended license.

While the violator was being arrested for driving with an invalid license, the officer observed a clear bag containing a white powdery substance fall from the suspects pant leg.

Upon searching the vehicle, another bag containing a white powdery substance was located along with a bag of what was believed to be marijuana.

The suspect was arrested and charged with a Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, and Driving While License Invalid.