Overton VFD firefighters resign in protest

According to a resignation letter read out loud in a VFD meeting, it all stems from the city’s decision to hire a new chief.

Example video title will go here for this video

OVERTON, Texas — More than 70% of the Overton Volunteer Fire Department resigned on Monday night. The department is now left with four volunteer firefighters.

"I enjoyed my time here," said Esteban Santana, former Overton volunteer firefighter.

He was with the department for over a year. But on Monday night, he decided to call it quits along with nine others.

According to a resignation letter read out loud at a special meeting last night called by the volunteer fire department, it all stems from the city's decision to hire a new chief.

The letter read aloud in part, "...I will not be associated or affiliated with the self-utilization and manipulation that is being said behind closed doors..."

In an executive session two weeks ago, the Overton City Council voted to hire Mickey Hamilton as the new fire chief. But the department had already voted for their own fire chief, Terry Lewis.

"They just went on a bag and said we’re hiring Mickey Hamilton as fire chief," Santana said.

"They disagreed with the city not hiring a fire chief, so that’s one reason. And lack of communication and a few other things," said Overton Mayor Curtis Gilbert.

Gilbert says despite the city's hiring of a new chief, the volunteer fire department will continue to be ran by the firefighters.

"The way we plan on doing it, the fire chief will be hired by the city. Otherwise it will be a volunteer fire department. They will choose their own officers, president, secretary, treasurer and other officers. Captains, lieutenants, other officers," Mayor Gilbert said.

Former members of the department also question Hamilton’s credentials.

CBS19 asked Mayor Curtis if Hamilton has the requirements by the state to be a fire chief.

He responded, "We are going to get him further. He has taken course. I don’t know if he’s passed the certification test. But yes, he has taken the course for firefight 1 and firefighter 2."

With only four volunteer firefighters remaining, Santana says that's not enough to run a department. In the meantime, Mayor Gilbert says neighboring departments are on standby to assist with emergencies.