SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An overturned semi is blocking traffic on I-20 in Smith County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred on I-20 W, just west FM 14, and traffic is down to one lane at this time.

DPS says the driver of the 18-wheeler fell asleep at the wheel, went off the roadway, woke up and overcorrected into a side-skid.