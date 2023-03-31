Overturned semi causing traffic delays in Panola County

Traffic control measures will be in place near Long Branch and at the intersection of SH 315 and FM 840 until the vehicle can be moved.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — An overturned semi is causing a traffic headache for drivers in Panola County.

According go the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management (OEM), the wreck occurred on SH 315, just inside the Panola County line.

Traffic control measures will be in place near Long Branch and at the intersection of SH 315 and FM 840 until the vehicle can be moved.

Drivers should use alternate routes through Mount Enterprise and Carthage.