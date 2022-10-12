Police: Dog euthanized after spending 8 days at Marshall shelter, owner wrongly told pet was adopted

MPAC said the staff "will ensure that procedures are in place to ensure that this type of mistake is not made in the future."

MARSHALL, Texas — Police say a pet owner's dog was euthanized after the Marshall Pet Adoption Center initially said the owner's lost dog was adopted.

Marshall Animal Control received a call on the morning of Sept. 30 about a dog trapped on a fence. According to officers, the dog was hanging by the leg, injured and agitated.

The dog was rescued and taken to the Marshall Pet Adoption Center, where she was assessed and treated.

Texas law mandates that stray animals be held for three days but this dog was held for seven days. If no one claims the stray animals then further action can be taken.

The dog showed signs of aggressive behavior and deteriorating condition so the staff decided to follow protocols and euthanize the dog.

But after eight days, MPAC was contacted by the owner of the dog. A staff member told the owner the dog had been adopted because they believed the dog was.

Soon as management realized this mistake, the owners were contacted and given the correct information regarding their dog, MPAC said.