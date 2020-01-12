Ozarka Brand Natural Spring Water donates $5,000, truckload of bottled water to East Texas Food Bank on Giving Tuesday

Ozarka®’s donation will support the one in five East Texans, including one in three children, who are at risk of hunger.

TYLER, Texas — Local Ozarka® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water donated a gift of $5,000 and a truckload of bottled water to the East Texas Food Bank (ETFB) on Giving Tuesday.

Ozarka® has been contributing to the East Texas Food Bank since 2003.

“We are very pleased to continue our long-standing relationship with the East Texas Food Bank,”’ Jeff Hall, Ozarka’s factory manager in Hawkins, said. “Providing support to local communities in need is so important to our Hawkins factory employees and we are glad that this holiday we are again able to assist ETFB and the good work they do in our region.”

Giving Tuesday takes place each year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It's a global movement that "inspires people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity."

Ozarka®’s donation will support the one in five East Texans, including one in three children, who are at risk of hunger.

“This very generous cash donation will provide up to 40,000 meals for our children, families and seniors in need. The bottled water is so important to our disaster readiness and was just in time to replenish our depleted stock. This need is especially important during the pandemic and holiday season,” East Texas Food Bank Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Cullinane, said. “I’m thankful for our long-standing relationship with Ozarka and their continued support of our mission to fight hunger and feed hope.”

The ETFB serves over 90,000 households in 26 counties throughout East Texas, covering nearly 20,000 miles.