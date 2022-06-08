Chapel Hill ISD packs the bus to help local families

Last year, the drive helped about 50 families and the school district plans to help even more this year.

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — Families walked into Chapel Hill High School Saturday to take advantage of many resources Chapel Hill ISD had to offer at its second annual Back to School Expo.

"I think it’s a great thing for the community and to get the kids out of the house and the resources are awesome," said Marshelia Simmons, a parent at Chapel Hill ISD.

The expo offered resources not only for students, but for parents as well. Staff assisted with enrollment in addition to vision pre-screening. Other vendors connected with the community, as well as a dog or two for comfort!

Saturday also marked the end of the districts Pack the Bus Drive which assisted students with school supplies.

"On Monday we are going to collect all the supplies from the three locations: Whataburger, Dairy Queen of course this location, the back to school event. So we are going to distribute them to all of our campuses. And then during meet the teacher week parents are going to be able to ask for help and receive school supplies before the first day of school," said Belen Casillas, Director of Communications for Chapel Hill ISD.

Last year, the drive helped about 50 families and the school district plans to help even more this year.

"We know that this year will be quite difficult for a lot of families. And you can always reach out to campus admin even if we don’t have a drive going happening, we can help and support you in some sort of way, that’s what community is all about right," said Casillas