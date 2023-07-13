Chapel Hill ISD to launch Pack the Bus: School Supply Distribution Day on Aug. 5 for students in need

No documentation will be required, ensuring that all families in need can benefit from this mission.

CHAPEL HILL, Smith County — The Chapel Hill ISD is partnering with the Bethel Baptist Church Chapel Hill to announce their annual Pack the Bus: School Supply Distribution Day.

This event is dedicated to helping students in need. The event will take place starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Bethel Baptist Church Gym, located at 13108 State Hwy 64, Tyler.

“This year, we are asking for monetary donations to maximize the impact of the drive,” said Robin Gilliam, Children’s Ministry Director for Bethel Baptists Church.

Backpacks will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Students will get a chance to visit supply stations inside the gym and fill their backpacks with supplies. No documentation will be required, ensuring that all families in need can benefit from this mission.