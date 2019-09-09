PALESTINE, Texas — Palestine police are reporting a gas main break in the city.

Police say the gas main break is in the 400 block of West Palestine Avenue. The road is shut down between Tennessee Avenue and Jackson Street.

Earlier Monday afternoon, Oncor reported more than 1,000 customers were without power in Palestine, mostly in the southwestern part of the city.

However, most of those affected by the outage have since had their power restored.

Palestine police say there were also several stop lights out due to the outage.