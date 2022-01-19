Whitehouse, Palestine shift plans for classes due to COVID-19, other illnesses

Whitehouse ISD, which was closed through Wednesday due to illness-related absences, has decided to close campuses through this Friday.

PALESTINE, Texas — Two East Texas schools are shifting classroom plans because of illnesses among staff and students.

Whitehouse ISD, which was closed through Wednesday due to illness-related absences, has decided to close campuses through this Friday. The normal school day will resume Monday morning.

"After a thorough assessment, we are not able to provide adequate staffing for transportation, classroom supervision and serving meals for the remainder of the week," the Whitehouse ISD statement read. "Extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled and we will return to school on a normal schedule Monday, Jan. 24."

The WISD COVID-19 rapid testing center is open for any WISD student or staff from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 108 Wildcat Drive.

Palestine High School will move to virtual classes Thursday and Friday due to COVID-19 infections and other illnesses among teachers and staff.