PALESTINE, Texas — Palestine High School is on lockdown for the second time in two days due to a bomb treat.

According to district officials, around 1:25 p.m. on Wednesday, the high school received a bomb threat from an anonymous phone app.

"The high school is currently evacuating to the visitor’s side of the football stadium," the district said in a statement. "We are on lockdown. Students and staff are safe. Please allow time for the building to be searched. We can not release students at this time. As soon as we know more, we will update you via phone call and social media."

On Tuesday, the school also received a bomb threat.

Around 2 p.m., the threat was sent via the anonymous app. The high school evacuated to the junior high.

According to the Palestine Herald-Press, classes resumed as normal around 3 p.m.

Details are limited, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.