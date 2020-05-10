Palestine hires hog hunters to trap feral hogs causing damage to cemetery

According to the City of Palestine, the hogs have damaged the cemetery's land and turned over headstones.

PALESTINE, Texas — Feral hogs in Palestine caused major damage to Memorial Cemetery off Loop 256.

According to the City of Palestine, the hogs have damaged the cemetery's land and turned over headstones.

“We have had issues with feral hogs in the past, but it has never been this bad,” said Teresa Herrera, Interim City Manager.

In response, the city has contracted hog hunters to trap the hogs. The hunters must trap the hogs rather than shoot them because the cemetery is in city limits.

The city urges people not respond to social media posts urging people to hunt the hogs themselves to prevent misunderstandings and the spread of misinformation.