HOUSTON — Palestine High School graduate turned NFL running back Adrian Peterson is doing his part to give back amid the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a tweet by the Adrian and Ashley Peterson Foundation, the East Texas native is donating $100,000 to feed students and senior citizens in Houston, where the Petersons reside.

Peterson is also celebrating his 35th birthday today.

"We encourage everyone who is capable to pay it forward and help those in this critical time of need," a statement from the foundation read.

According to the latest numbers form the Texas Department of State Health Services, there are currently 304 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas resulting in five deaths.

