PALESTINE, Texas — Palestine ISD is mourning the loss of a beloved student.

On Wednesday, the district announced the passing of high school freshman, Issac "Sonny" Vasquez Rocha, 16.

"Issac was everything a parent and teacher could ask for in a student," PISD said in a statement. "He was a blessing to all who experienced him in the classroom, on the athletic field or through his entrepreneurial endeavors."

The district says Isaac will be missed by the district as well as the community.

A rosary and visitation will be held on Thursday, May 12, from 6 - 8 p.m., at the Herrington/Land of Memory Funeral Home chapel.

The funeral will be held Friday, at May 13, at 10 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Jonathon Frels officiating. The burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery.